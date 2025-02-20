Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Raised to Moderate Buy at Cormark

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cormark to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$11.00 price target on Extendicare and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extendicare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.25.
Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.
