Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Raised to Moderate Buy at Cormark

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cormark to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$11.00 price target on Extendicare and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extendicare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.25.

Get Extendicare alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Extendicare

Extendicare Stock Up 2.1 %

About Extendicare

TSE EXE opened at C$11.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.02. The company has a market cap of C$966.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.56. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$6.63 and a 1-year high of C$11.62.

(Get Free Report)

Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.