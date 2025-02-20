TBH Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,008 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for about 1.1% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMUB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 208.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Blue Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 291.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1299 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

