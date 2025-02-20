Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,971 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $246.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $139.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.80 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.65.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LOW

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.