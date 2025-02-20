Parthenon LLC Decreases Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Parthenon LLC decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Dover comprises about 2.4% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $20,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $204.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.42 and a 200-day moving average of $192.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $159.48 and a 12 month high of $222.31.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Dover’s payout ratio is 10.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.91.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

