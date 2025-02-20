RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $125.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.80. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $88.90 and a 12-month high of $132.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.