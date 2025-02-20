Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires 41 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 875 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.33.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total transaction of $190,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,180,523.36. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.78, for a total transaction of $969,628.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,158.04. This represents a 18.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $33,538,875 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $274.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $241.29 and a 52 week high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

