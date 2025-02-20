Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $238.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.75 and a 200 day moving average of $223.09. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.30 and a 12 month high of $244.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BR. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 15,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.32, for a total value of $3,618,327.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,466.72. This represents a 56.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $1,308,256.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,854.40. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,666 shares of company stock worth $5,050,766 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

