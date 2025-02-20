Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $8.26 Million Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 110.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,380 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 2.1% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Entergy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. KeyCorp cut Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $68.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,210.88. The trade was a 60.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Stock Down 0.1 %

ETR stock opened at $87.31 on Thursday. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $88.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.08.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 58.47%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

