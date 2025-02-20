Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Grows Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 3.0% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $36,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 price target (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $608.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $522.88. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $216.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.93, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $202,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,734. This represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $101,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,720,023. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,348 shares of company stock worth $3,587,582 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

