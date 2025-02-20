Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Trading Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 25% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05. 275,450 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 367% from the average session volume of 58,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Canstar Resources Trading Up 25.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$7.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.55.

About Canstar Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canstar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canstar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.