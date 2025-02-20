Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM) to Issue $0.02 Interim Dividend

Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Sunday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 23rd.
Infomedia Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.59 million, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78.
About Infomedia
