BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) Plans $0.79 Interim Dividend

BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.785 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.
BHP Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.84.
BHP Group Company Profile
