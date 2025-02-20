BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) Plans $0.79 Interim Dividend

BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.785 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.84.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

