ARB Co. Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.34 (ASX:ARB)

ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.86.
