ARB Co. Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.34 (ASX:ARB)

ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.86.

ARB Corporation Limited engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works. The company provides bull bars, side rails and steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks, cross bars and carriers, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment and points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, slide kitchen, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, interior protection, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

