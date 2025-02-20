The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.690-0.920 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.0 million-$970.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $919.6 million.
The Shyft Group Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of SHYF stock opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
The Shyft Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.67%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHYF
About The Shyft Group
The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Shyft Group
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Fastenal : Growth Trends, Challenges & Key Investment Insights
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 2 Auto Stocks to Let Go and 1 Worth Buying for the Long Haul
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Biogen Stock Is Mutating Into a Value Play
Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.