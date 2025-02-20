The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.690-0.920 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.0 million-$970.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $919.6 million.

The Shyft Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SHYF shares. DA Davidson upgraded The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

