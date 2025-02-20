Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.27 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

