Hardy Reed LLC Has $294,000 Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth $1,506,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after acquiring an additional 86,931 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BL shares. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BlackLine from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BlackLine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Shares of BL stock opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.92. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.93.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 24.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 24,408 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $1,569,922.56. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 72,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,690,214.40. The trade was a 25.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

