Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) Shares Sold by RW Investment Management LLC

RW Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up 0.4% of RW Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RW Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1,254.0% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Envision Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSI opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.14. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $36.20. The firm has a market cap of $443.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

