Jordan Park Group LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $64.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.08 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.43.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

