The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,544 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises about 0.9% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.03. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.83%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

