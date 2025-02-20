Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 53,384 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,384 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $34,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,431.6% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $134,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

BOND opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.28. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $88.88 and a 1 year high of $95.32.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.