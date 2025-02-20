Citizens National Bank Trust Department Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,314 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.26 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

