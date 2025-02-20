Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Aspect Partners LLC

Aspect Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Auour Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 115,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,147,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,284,000 after buying an additional 74,357 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

