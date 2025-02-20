Morningstar Investment Management LLC Trims Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 176,458 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $20,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,453 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 261.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,069 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $2,529,780.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 27,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,114.01. This represents a 44.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total transaction of $1,509,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,880,359.82. This represents a 9.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,403 shares of company stock worth $6,248,501 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $124.53 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.80 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.01 and its 200-day moving average is $121.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 123.63%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Susquehanna cut shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

