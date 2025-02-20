American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Cut by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% during the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP opened at $103.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.99. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.16 and a 1 year high of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.43%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

