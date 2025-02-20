Citizens National Bank Trust Department Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.6% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Corps Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,407,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $749,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,354.12. This represents a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $149.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $151.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.73%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.