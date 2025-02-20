Citizens National Bank Trust Department Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.6% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Corps Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,407,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $749,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,354.12. This represents a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM
Philip Morris International Price Performance
Philip Morris International stock opened at $149.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $151.22.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.
Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.73%.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
