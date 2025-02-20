Morningstar Investment Management LLC Invests $163,000 in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in Western Union by 1,734.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WU. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

Western Union Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.19%. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 27.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

