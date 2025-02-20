Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $122,000 Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 136.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.42.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $324.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $266.75 and a twelve month high of $427.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $385.62 and its 200 day moving average is $373.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.