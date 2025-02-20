Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.5% in the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $994.82.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $909.81, for a total value of $5,265,980.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,859,135.73. This represents a 27.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.21, for a total transaction of $114,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,838.49. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,826 shares of company stock valued at $15,555,490. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $939.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $932.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $899.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.14 and a 12-month high of $994.03. The company has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 199.30%.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

