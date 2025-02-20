1,216,261 Shares in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Acquired by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,216,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,817,000. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF comprises 2.4% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $120,000.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DBMF stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $30.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $932.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.