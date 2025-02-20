ING Groep NV Has $31.02 Million Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,071,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 206,700 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $31,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 203.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTI opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.52. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.45.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

