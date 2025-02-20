Flossbach Von Storch SE Has $14.25 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,195 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $14,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 148,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 126,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 675,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,637,000 after buying an additional 52,840 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $71.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average is $81.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of -36.59, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.29 and a 52 week high of $159.54.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -71.79%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CFO Akhil Shrivastava bought 700 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.79 per share, for a total transaction of $46,053.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,645.99. This represents a 41.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 43,000 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,853,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 430,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,583,580. The trade was a 11.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

