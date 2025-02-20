iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Position Increased by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,184 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,566,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,528,000 after purchasing an additional 575,494 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,294,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,389,000 after buying an additional 368,400 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 831,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,746,000 after buying an additional 287,900 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,151,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,839,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.02. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $27.43.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

