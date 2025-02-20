Parcion Private Wealth LLC Makes New $7.18 Million Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 336,367 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,181,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,537.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629,006 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $105,185,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,383,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,213 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 61.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,504,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,318 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPE opened at $21.80 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $5,682,125.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,696.60. The trade was a 49.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $1,173,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,386.24. This represents a 32.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,629 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

