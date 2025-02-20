Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Makes New $195,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 349.7% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 434,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,222,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $153,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $133.86 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $116.27 and a 52 week high of $140.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.02 and its 200-day moving average is $131.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

