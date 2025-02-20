New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 2,060 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 826,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $61,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,013.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 775,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,415,000 after buying an additional 69,685 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,475.64. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $438,574.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,613,628.24. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,489 shares of company stock worth $2,002,829. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.2 %

EW stock opened at $74.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average is $69.82. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.