756 Shares in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Purchased by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 508.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 17.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CSWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial started coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.00.
CSW Industrials Stock Performance
CSWI stock opened at $314.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $353.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.01. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $221.10 and a one year high of $436.50.
CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 11.47%.
Insider Activity
In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total value of $389,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,371,286.44. The trade was a 1.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.65, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,443.35. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,104. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CSW Industrials Profile
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.
