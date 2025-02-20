756 Shares in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Purchased by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 508.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 17.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial started coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.00.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSWI stock opened at $314.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $353.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.01. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $221.10 and a one year high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Insider Activity

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total value of $389,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,371,286.44. The trade was a 1.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.65, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,443.35. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,104. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.