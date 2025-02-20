Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the building manufacturing company on Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Louisiana-Pacific has increased its dividend by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years. Louisiana-Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Shares of LPX opened at $101.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.81 and a 200 day moving average of $106.48. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $66.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.75 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPX. StockNews.com lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,225.50. This represents a 11.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

