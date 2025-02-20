Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $749,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. Valero Energy comprises 0.5% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 19,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO opened at $137.06 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $116.84 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.94. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 53.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.46.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

