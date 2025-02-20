Advyzon Investment Management LLC Invests $13.45 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 187,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,449,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.31. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2348 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

