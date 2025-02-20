Advyzon Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 13.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Legacy Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of GSEP opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (GSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

