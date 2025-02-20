Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $52,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 75.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price objective (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $350.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $379.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.65. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $339.10 and a 1-year high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 33.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,724.60. This represents a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 815 shares in the company, valued at $285,681.95. This represents a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

