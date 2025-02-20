iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) Shares Sold by Invera Wealth Advisors LLC

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.0% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ESML opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.18.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

