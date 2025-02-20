Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Trading Down 8.3% – Here’s What Happened

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.62 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.62 ($0.05). 1,874,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the average session volume of 592,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.95 ($0.05).

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.63. The stock has a market cap of £2.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Company Profile

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, antimony, and zinc deposits. It focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

Featured Stories

