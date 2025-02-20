Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Aspect Partners LLC

Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 502.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SCHA stock opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

