Aspect Partners LLC Sells 2,419 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Aspect Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.8% of Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 425,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after acquiring an additional 16,827 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 188,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $55.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average is $49.98. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

