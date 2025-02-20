Aspect Partners LLC Buys 1,769 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of Aspect Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,254,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631,725 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 134,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after buying an additional 53,668 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 70,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 692,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,012,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,284,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,072,000 after buying an additional 57,715 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $55.19 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.42.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

