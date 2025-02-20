600 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Bought by Aspect Partners LLC

Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.
iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $64.84 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $65.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.
The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.
