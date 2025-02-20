Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.900-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Upbound Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.900-4.400 EPS.

Upbound Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of UPBD stock opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Upbound Group has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $38.72.

Upbound Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. This is a boost from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised Upbound Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $33,245.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,883.80. This represents a 1.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

