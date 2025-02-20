Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.900-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Upbound Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.900-4.400 EPS.
Upbound Group Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of UPBD stock opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Upbound Group has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $38.72.
Upbound Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. This is a boost from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.59%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on Upbound Group
Insider Transactions at Upbound Group
In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $33,245.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,883.80. This represents a 1.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Upbound Group Company Profile
Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Upbound Group
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- SoundHound AI Stock at a Crossroads—Is a Bottom in Sight?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Hershey’s Sweet Comeback: Why Investors Are Taking Notice
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Reasons Occidental Petroleum Will Gush Higher in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.