Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.08%.

Trupanion Trading Down 2.4 %

Trupanion stock opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.98. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trupanion from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

In related news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 9,867 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $523,740.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $49,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,726.40. This represents a 3.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,681 shares of company stock worth $785,194. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trupanion

(Get Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.