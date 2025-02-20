ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. ReNew Energy Global had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNW opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21. ReNew Energy Global has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReNew Energy Global

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReNew Energy Global stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 722.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

